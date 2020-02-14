Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toyota Fortuner With Faulty Number Plate Asked to Fix It On Spot by Hyderabad Traffic Police

Instead of issuing challan, under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the traffic police they changed the number plate that meets the regulations and released the vehicle after that.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Toyota Fortuner With Faulty Number Plate Asked to Fix It On Spot by Hyderabad Traffic Police
Instead of issuing challan, under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the traffic police they changed the number plate that meets the regulations and released the vehicle after that.

In India, the number plates of vehicles or the registration number have to be uniform and in a standard format. However, there are a few vehicle owners, who experiment with their car's number plate and opt for designer number plates that have a bizarre format or single numeric, among others. On Tuesday, traffic police in Hyderabad's Panjagutta caught a Toyota Fortuner with illegal registration plate.

According to the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police, the Fortuner number plate showcased a single number '9', which was in a bigger font than other characters on the registration plate. Even there was asterisk symbol or star on the number plate.

Instead of issuing challan, under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the traffic police they changed the number plate that meets the regulations and released the vehicle after that.

It is, however, not clear from the post, whether the owner of the Toyota Fortuner was asked to pay a fine for the "improper" number plate.

Several people took to the comment section of the post and said that usually such vehicles are of a few political leaders and police should have announced the name of the accused.

After the MV Act became all the more stringent, traffic police across several cities in the country have been carrying out special drives to check illegal number.

