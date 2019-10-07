Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toyota Glanza Gets New Base 'G' Variant, Priced at Rs 6.97 Lakh

The new variant unlike the previous base variant will be powered by a petrol engine and will be mated to a manual transmission.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Toyota Glanza Gets New Base 'G' Variant, Priced at Rs 6.97 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Launched in India (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Toyota Glanza was launched in July with prices starting at Rs 7.21 lakh (ex-showroom). A few months following the same, the company has now expended the portfolio and introduced a cheaper entry-level ‘G’ variant at Rs 6.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant unlike the previous base variant will be powered by a petrol engine and will be mated to a manual transmission. Which means that the car will be powered by the 1.2-litre VVT, BS-VI compliant engine which produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This is 6 bhp lower than the mild hybrid version. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission.

Other features remain in the new variant including LED projector headlamps, LED rear combination taillamps, chrome grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, touchscreen infotainment system, voice command, steering mounted controls and more.

On the inside, the Glanza gets a touchscreen infotainment system featuring MP3, AM, FM, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rebadged Baleno is a result of the partnership that was signed between Toyota and Suzuki last March. Toyota has been working on incorporating its own unique features to the model that has been a runaway success for Suzuki's Indian arm -- Maruti Suzuki.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
