Toyota Glanza Launch Officially Confirmed For June 6, 2019

The Toyota Glanza is Toyota's version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and it is set to launch in India soon.

News18.com

May 19, 2019
Toyota Glanza to be launched on June 6.
Toyota has officially announced the launch date of the Glanza hatchback to be June 6 this year. In the past few weeks, we have comes across plenty of spy shots and road test images of the Glanza proving that the company has not opted for any major changes from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. A few changes that were spotted on the outside of the car included a slightly tweaked fog-lamps which are now placed further apart, a fleeting glimpse of the Glanza’s front fascia won’t reveal any major difference. Toyota has left the rear untouched, faithfully inheriting elements such as the chrome strip stretching between the tail-lamps and the fairly huge bumper from the Baleno.

In March last year, the two Japanese companies concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. As per the agreement, Suzuki will supply premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota.

"In the second half of next fiscal, Toyota will launch its version of Baleno. There will be external tweaks for a different look but it will be more like the existing one," a source said. When contacted Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of Toyota, it did not comment on the timeline for the launch.

"Under the Toyota-Suzuki tie-up, each company will sell mutually supplied vehicles under their own respective brands and nameplates. Beyond that, at this point in time, we are not in a position to discuss further details such as vehicle specifications of our future product plans" Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President Atsushi Oki told PTI.

In February 2017, Toyota and Suzuki had concluded a memorandum towards business partnership and since then, they have been exploring concrete projects for collaboration in areas including
environmental technology, safety technology, information technology, and the mutual supply of products and components.

Subsequently, in November 2017 the companies announced an MoU to consider a cooperative structure for introducing battery electric vehicles in India around 2020.
Edited by: Anirudh SK
