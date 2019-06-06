Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toyota Glanza Launched in India, Prices Starting From Rs 7.21 Lakh

Both the variants of the Toyota Glanza sports the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with an option for a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Toyota Glanza Launched in India, Prices Starting From Rs 7.21 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Launched in India (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Toyota has launched the Glanza in India starting from Rs 7.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base G variant with manual transmission. Sitting above it is the V variant with a manual transmission that comes for Rs 7.58 lakh. Meanwhile, CVT for the G and V variant comes for Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh respectively. Both variants carry the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The top-spec G variant with manual transmission puts out 88.4bhp at 6000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4400rpm. With a CVT, the G variant puts out 81.7bhp and 113Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the CVT, as well as the manual transmission on the V variant, puts out 81.7bhp and 113Nm of torque. On the safety front, the car gets features such as dual front airbags Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) as standard across the range.

On the inside, the Glanza gets a touchscreen infotainment system featuring MP3, AM, FM, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rebadged Baleno comes as a result of the partnership that was signed between Toyota and Suzuki last March. Toyota has been working on incorporating its own unique features to the model that has been a runaway success for Suzuki's Indian arm -- Maruti Suzuki. In the same breath, the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with the same 1.2-litre engine costs Rs 1.53 lakh cheaper than Glanza's base variant with manual transmission. Apart from that, being mated to the same 5-speed manual transmission, the Baleno Sigma produces almost the same output as well.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
