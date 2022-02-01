Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Register Cumulative Sales of Over 1 Lakh Units in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has witnessed a significant new milestone with the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, together clocking cumulative wholesales of over one lakh units. Both these models were launched in June 2019 and September 2020 respectively, both the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have received a favourable response from the customers, with the Glanza clocking over 65,000 units and the Urban Cruiser registering cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units.

The folks at Toyota further state that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have played a significant role in catering to 66 percent of first-time Toyota buyers, especially in Tier II & III markets. This has also helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options. Furthermore, customers have also availed comprehensive ownership experience, through specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES).

Commenting on the success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25% growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives."

An array of offers, relatively hassle-free ownership, extended warranty, and customized finance schemes have helped Toyota maintain the sales momentum of the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

Over the years, in addition to Toyota Finance Services (TFS), the company has partnered with several financial institutions to enable easy finance options at competitive interest rates for customers across a vast number of cities and towns in India.

