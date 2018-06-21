English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Toyota GR Super Sport Concept Production Confirmed
At the moment we only have images of the concept first shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January of this year, but news of a production version was released by Toyota on the eve of the Les Mans 24 hour race.
Toyota GR Super Sport Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Since the Toyota MR2 went out of production in 2007 there hasn't been much evidence of sportiness in the Japanese automaker's lineup beyond the somewhat underpowered GT86, but that's about to change in a big way as it's now been confirmed a production version of the 986 horsepower GR Super Sport is in the pipeline.
At the moment we only have images of the concept first shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January of this year, but news of a production version was released by Toyota on the eve of the Les Mans 24 hour race. That's very appropriate as the GR concept shares its hybrid powerplant with the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car that competes at events like Les Mans.
Toyota GR Super Sport Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The system in question uses a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 petrol engine driving the rear wheels, which is paired to a couple of electric motors powering the front wheels that also contribute to driving the rear axle. In the racing version of the car a lithium ion battery is charged by two motor generator units, with one housed in each wheel.
But before we get too excited, Toyota does have a little history in this area. This isn't the first time Toyota has looked at building a production Le Mans racer, because in 1998 the company brought us the GT-One (TS020) Le Mans Prototype where a road-going concept was produced with a view towards building a handful of production models. In the end only two were homologated for road use, and one of the pair is currently on display at Toyota Motorsport's headquarters in Germany.
Of course, even when a GR Super Sport becomes available it's not going to be in a price range accessible to most Toyota customers. The good news is that this isn't the only sports car Toyota is going to be putting into production as a new Supra is also imminent that will be something aimed at a much wider audience than the GR Super Sport.
Also Watch
At the moment we only have images of the concept first shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January of this year, but news of a production version was released by Toyota on the eve of the Les Mans 24 hour race. That's very appropriate as the GR concept shares its hybrid powerplant with the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car that competes at events like Les Mans.
Toyota GR Super Sport Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The system in question uses a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 petrol engine driving the rear wheels, which is paired to a couple of electric motors powering the front wheels that also contribute to driving the rear axle. In the racing version of the car a lithium ion battery is charged by two motor generator units, with one housed in each wheel.
But before we get too excited, Toyota does have a little history in this area. This isn't the first time Toyota has looked at building a production Le Mans racer, because in 1998 the company brought us the GT-One (TS020) Le Mans Prototype where a road-going concept was produced with a view towards building a handful of production models. In the end only two were homologated for road use, and one of the pair is currently on display at Toyota Motorsport's headquarters in Germany.
Of course, even when a GR Super Sport becomes available it's not going to be in a price range accessible to most Toyota customers. The good news is that this isn't the only sports car Toyota is going to be putting into production as a new Supra is also imminent that will be something aimed at a much wider audience than the GR Super Sport.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.
- Disquiet in BCCI Corridors Over Yo-Yo Test; Former India Trainer Calls it Football Centric
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Completes Final Schedule of Aanand L Rai Film, Shares a Lovely Post
- New Second-Generation Audi A1 Unveiled