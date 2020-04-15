Toyota Harrier Officially Unveiled in Japan, to be Launched Globally Soon

Toyota has officially revealed the new generation Harrier SUV in Japan. The car will be launched in international markets later this year. Now in its fourth generation, the Harrier was first introduced in the late 1990 s and formed the basis of the Lexus RX.

The latest-gen is based on the company’ TNGA platform that it shares with its stablemates. It sports a new aggressive design with coupe-style body shape. Dominating the front is a large central air-dam with chrome stripes along its upper and lower edges. The headlamps are now an all-LED unit and are now sleeker; the former feature J-shaped LED DRLs in line with the new Corolla in international markets. Like its predecessor, the new Harrier’s grille is closed off, except for a narrow opening along the lower edge, though the Harrier badge now makes way for a Toyota logo.

At the back, the LED tail-lamps are much sleeker than before and comes with a light bar that extends into the central Toyota badge on the boot-lid.

On the inside, the car gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are touch-operated air-con system positioned below the infotainment system. The instrument cluster is a more conventional unit, sporting twin dials on either side of a larger MID display.

In terms of features, the new car comes with a JBL audio system, electrochromic panoramic sunroof, the brand’s Safety Sense collision system, a digital rear-view mirror.

At its heart, the new Harrier will be available with a choice between petrol and hybrid powertrains. The standard petrol model comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit capable of developing 171hp and 2017Nm of torque through a CVT gearbox as standard.

The hybrid model, on the other hand, comes with a 178hp, 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a front-mounted 88kW electric motor in 2WD form giving a total system output of 218hp. Four-wheel drive models get an additional 40kW electric motor powering the rear axle.

Also Watch:

