Toyota Hilux Engine Offering Confirmed Ahead of Expected India Launch on January 20

The buzz around the launch of the Toyota Hilux pickup truck has only gotten stronger in the past couple of weeks. The India bound Hilux is slated to make its debut on January 20. While Toyota has been trying to keep Hilux's details under wrap, a report by Team-BHP has confirmed the vehicle’s engine offering. Hilux will be coming to India with a single 2.8-litre diesel unit that we have previously seen on the Fortuner SUV. Tuned to deliver an output of 204 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque, the engine comes paired with a choice between a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Hilux will get a 4X4 system matched with Toyota’s Active Traction Control or the A-TRAC system. The A- TRAC system equips the vehicle to automatically detect and intervene when one or more wheels of the vehicle lose traction. It steps to apply automatic brakes on the wheels that lost tractions and sens power to the wheel that has it.

The vehicle is also expected to get a 4X4 Electronic Drive Switch, electronic differential lock, downhill assist control and auto limited-slip differential.

Though based on the same IMV-2 Platform that we have seen on Fortuner and Innova Crysta, the Hilux has a longer wheelbase. At 2,085 mm, Hilux's wheelbase is 335 mm longer than Innova Crysta’s and 340 mm longer than that of Fortuner. The Hilux exerts a dominating presence on the road with a height of 1,865 mm, a width of 1,855 and length of 5,325mm.

In terms of safety and convenience offerings, the pick truck should come loaded with features like cruise control, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and much more. The Hilux will be offered in 5 colour options that include White Pearl, Grey Metallic, Super White and Emotional Red.

Hilux will be coming to India as a semi-knocked down kit and will be assembled at Toyota's Kirloskar Motor Plant. While Toyota is yet to announce Hilux's final price, we expect it to be placed somewhere between the Rs 25 to 30 lakh price bracket.

