Toyota Hilux Pick-up Truck Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 33.99 Lakh

Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup truck in India with prices starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Toyota’s IMV-2 platform, the Hilux will come with a dual-cab model featuring projector lights that flank a large radiator grille. Bookings for the car has opened at Rs 50,000 online and Rs l lakh in dealerships. Toyota has confirmed that the car will have no India-specific mechanical changes which mean we can expect it to be similar to the offering seen on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The Hilux is likely to come packed with all modern safety and convenience features that include cruise control, ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, electronic stability control and much more.

The vehicle will be powered by the 2.8-litre diesel engine that we have previously seen in the Fortuner Legender. The engine will be tuned to deliver an output of 201 BHP and 500 Nm of torque.

The Hilux will feature an all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential to improve traction control. The pick-up trucks could also sport Toyota’s A-TRAC system. The A- TRAC or the Active Traction Control’ system allows the vehicle to automatically detect and intervene when one or more wheels of the vehicle lose traction. The system applies an automatic brake to the wheel that has lost traction and sends power to the wheel that has optimal traction.

