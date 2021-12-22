Toyota Hilux Spotted in Gurugram During TVC Shoot, Expected to Launch in India Soon

As the Indian motorheads eagerly wait for Toyota’s one of the most reliable pick-up cars to hit the showroom, a brand new red Toyota Hilux has been teased for fans as it was spotted in Gurgaon’s Cyber City during a TV commercial shoot. The photos were shared on the Team-BHP forum.

Toyota’s other super popular SUVs in India like Fortuner and Innova Crysta share the same IMV2 architecture but the new Hilux is reportedly going to be longer than both Fortuner and Innova. The car will be having a length of 5,300 mm with a significantly large wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Toyota has given Hilux a more muscular look than Fortuner with a large grille in the front along with a sizable front bumper. Through the photos released, Hilux’s huge length was evident and was being complimented by the broad and bolder headlamps and black colored 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior-wise, the Hilux is not expected to be any different from the Fortuner and will have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that will enable you to connect through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota will also be loading the car with some other features like a multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control and electric seat adjustment.

The off-road capable car has flared arches, side-steps and enough cladding yet it also looks stylish due to the LED tail lights and daytime running lights. Keeping the driving safety and comfort in mind, the Hilux will be having a 4×4 locking rear-differential, hill-descent control, auto-locking limited –slip differential along with a low-range gearbox.

The Hilux already has a huge market in South East Asia and US since when it was launched in 1968. With its entry in the Indian market, Toyota will be competing with another Japanese pick-up Isuzu in the market. Although both four-door and two-door are available in the global market, Toyota is expected to enter India with its four-door model.

The latest appearance of the car hints at its imminent launch in India which is expected by January 2022.

