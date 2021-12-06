Toyota Hybrid Cars to Come With Solid-State Batteries

Toyota is regarded as an automaker most resistant to vehicle electrification, particularly when it comes to pure electric vehicles. But the Japanese giant has been spearheading the pack of manufacturers focusing on hybrid powertrain technology. At this week's Kensiki event, Toyota outlined a green strategy for Western Europe. Following that, it also announced its intentions to cut CO2 emissions in the region by 100 percent by 2035.

Toyota recently launched its Western European zero-emission vehicle plan and hopes that by 2030, nearly half of all vehicles sold in Western Europe will be ZEVs. “Moving beyond 2030, we expect to see further ZEV demand acceleration and Toyota will be ready to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles by 2035 in Western Europe,” said president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, Matt Harrison.

According to Toyota, more ZEVs, like the recently launched bZ4X, will be released in the coming years. This includes not just electric vehicles, but also hydrogen-powered vehicles and hybrids. Chief Scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation Gilplat said, “ The most net way to reduce carbon emissions in the world is to use all the items in the toolbox, including hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, etc.”

Following that, Toyota is considering using solid-state batteries in future hybrid vehicles in order to make them more efficient and robust. To be sure, researching and enhancing battery technology is part of their plan. New bi-polar NiMh batteries will also be included in that strategy. Toyota, the first to produce them, claims that they are less expensive to make and rely on less precious metals than normal NiMh batteries.

Solid-state batteries are said to be more efficient and durable than existing batteries. This is why Toyota is considering initially introducing solid-state batteries to its hybrid cars. Later, the Japanese manufacturer will integrate solid-state batteries into electric vehicles to increase range and reduce charging time.

