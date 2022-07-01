Toyota Hyryder SUV Global Unveil Today, To Compete with Creta, Seltos: Watch Live Here

Toyota is all set to unveil their latest SUV globally in India today, called the Toyota Hyryder. The Hyryder will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq. The car will also have a Maruti Suzuki version that will be manufactured alongside the Toyota version at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The Toyota Hyryder will be a hybrid SUV so expect it to have one of the highest fuel efficiency figures of any SUV on sale in India right now. You can watch the global unveil of the Toyota Hyryder here:

Ahead of the global unveil on July 1, the automaker has pulled the curtains ajar off the Toyota Hyryder and released a tantalising teaser on its social media platforms.

The Toyota Hyryder is an Urban Cruiser that will run on a full-hybrid powertrain, and hence the name Hyryder. For the first time ever, the video reveals what exactly is the avatar of the all-new Toyota Hyryder like. Sharing the clip, Toyota India wrote, “HY there. Wouldn’t you agree that it is #HYTime our drives kept up with the times? Stay Tuned.”

Take a look:

As you can see in the video, the Toyota Hyryder will feature a premium and chrome-laden front fascia. Elements such as the stripped LED DRLs sandwiching the headlights, the piano-finished black grille connecting the two headlamps, and the large air dam, make the front look quite crisp.

The side profile of the car is not fully revealed, but it shows a “Hybrid” badge placed right before the winged mirror that also features turn indicators. The clip briefly shows a body cladding surrounding the car 360 degrees. The rear features c-shaped tail lights bridged by a chrome trip flaunting the Toyota logo at the centre of it. The car in the video also confirms one of the paint schemes the car will be available in.

Not much is known under the hood but it is confirmed that the engine has a mild- and a fully-hybrid technology. The specifications are believed to be a 1.5-litre K15C engine mated to the hybrid tech.

The car will also have a Maruti Suzuki version that will be manufactured alongside the Toyota version at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Once launched, the car will compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.