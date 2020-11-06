Toyota India Announces Assured Buyback Offer on Glanza and Yaris, Low EMI Schemes Across Offerings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced finance offers and schemes for its customers in India. Intended to ease purchase decisions in the festive season, the special benefits range from buy-backs offers to low EMI options.

The latest deal comprises of assured buyback offer of 55% on the Yaris sedan and Glanza hatchback. In addition, the company has also introduced several other schemes like a low EMI scheme for the first 6 months across all Toyota models in the country to keep customer’s financial planning stable on account of the festive season. Additionally, the company has also announced EMI Holiday option of 3 months for all Toyota Customers.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled by the faith and support rested by our customers in Toyota brand over the years. To show our gratitude towards our customers, we have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with assured peace of mind.”

“Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India. At Toyota, we strongly believe in the Customer First philosophy and will continue to bring such schemes so as to provide the most unique offers to our customers,” Soni added.