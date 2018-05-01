English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Toyota India Sells 13,871 Units in the Month of April 2018

In April, Toyota also launched its Yaris sedan in India.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Toyota India Sells 13,871 Units in the Month of April 2018
Toyota Yaris. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 13037 units in the domestic market this month of April 2018. The company exported 834 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 13871 units. TKM sold a total of 12964 units in the domestic market and exported 1109 units of the Etios series in April 2017.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “This month was quite eventful for us with the bookings opening for the most awaited product Toyota Yaris. Yaris is loaded with first in segment features and offers great value proposition in terms of best in segment quality, comfort safety and performance.



The sedan has been well appreciated nationwide since its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2018. It comes at an exciting Introductory price in the range of Rs 8,75,000/- to Rs 14,07,000/, there has been very good initial response from customers. The deliveries to customers will begin from mid-May.

Fortuner and Innova Crysta continue to maintain a strong position in the market.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You