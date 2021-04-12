Toyota Innova 50th-Anniversary Edition Unveiled, Only 50 Units to be Manufactured

Japanese carmaker, Toyota has rolled out the 50th Anniversary Edition of its popular Innova model in Indonesia. The company has graced the new edition with interior and exterior updates to differentiate the vehicle from the legacy Innova Crysta model launched last year in the country by Toyota Kirloskar Motors. The model will come in two variants, including the 2.0 litre V Luxury AT and Venturer 2.4 litre AT. While the 2.0-litre version's production will be restricted to 30 units, only 20 units of the Venturer 2.4 litre AT will be sold. The pricing of the model has been fixed at Rs 20.7 lakh for the 2.0-litre version and Rs 24.72 lakh for the 2.4-litre variant.

The Innova Crysta has been a hot-selling option in the Indonesian market for a while and the new model marks the 50-year presence of the brand. This edition of the popular Multi-Purpose Vehicle(MPV) will only be limited to 50 units of the vehicle.

The updates for the new limited edition Innovainclude a chrome decorated grille for the V Luxury trim model, while the 2.4-litre Venturer model features a dark chrome design. The 50th Anniversary badging is present on the dashboard, boot lid and centre console.

The Venturer draws power from a 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum power of 147 bhp and a peak torque of 360 Nm. The motor is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission framework. The Innova Crysta model in India is available in two engine option, 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol. The diesel variant churns out a power of 147 bhp and 360 Nm of torque while the petrol-driven version produces a maximum power of 164 bhp with 245 Nm of peak torque.

The seats of the limited edition vehicle feature leather upholstery while the dashboard has been embellished with wooden trim. The JBL audio system has also been optimised in the MPV.

