Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Recalled in India Due to Faulty Fuel Part
The recall covers petrol powered Innova Crysta and Fortuner units to inspect fuel hose routing and correct if required.
Toyota Innova Crysta. (Photo: Toyota)
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is recalling 2,628 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV to replace faulty fuel hose routing. The recall covers petrol powered Innova Crysta and Fortuner units, manufactured between July 18, 2016, and March 22, 2018, to inspect fuel hose routing and correct if required.
"In line with its commitment to safety first and customer satisfaction, the company is implementing this recall in India," TKM said when contacted over the issue. The recall is applicable to gasoline variants of the two models, it added.
The company had also announced a voluntary recall for Innova Crysta in May, manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018, to inspect and repair the wire harness. The recall also covered Fortuner units, produced between October 2016 and November 2017.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
