Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Updated, Gets More Features
Toyota has sold over 1,81,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016 and sold over 1,41,000 units of Fortuner since its launch in 2009.
The Toyota Fortuner. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safay/News18.com)
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the enhanced version of the Innova Crysta, Touring Sport and the Fortuner. While Innova Crysta is available in the price range of Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 22.1 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi), Innova Touring Sport will be available in the price range of Rs 18.59 lakh and Rs 23.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a release. Fortuner is available in the price range of Rs 27.27 lakh and Rs 32.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Toyota has sold over 1,81,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016 and sold over 1,41,000 units of Fortuner since its launch in 2009.
TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said, "Ever since its launch in India way back in 2005, the Innova has maintained a leadership position and is often referred to as a segment creator being the most preferred MPVs in the country with a current segment share of over 40 per cent." The company has registered a strong demand with cumulative sales of over 52,000 units from January to August 2018, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.
Talking about Fortuner, Raja said it has emerged as the most popular vehicle, dominating the SUV segment. "In-line with the evolving preferences of our customers, we are happy to introduce the enhanced version with focus on safety, convenience and security features like passenger side power seat, anti-theft alarm with glass break and an ultrasonic sensor to cater to the current generation of SUV lovers," he said. "The Fortuner has been leading the SUV segment in the country, currently with a segment share of over 70 per cent," he added.
