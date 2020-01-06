Toyota Innova Crysta: Bookings Now Open for BS-VI Compliant Variant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has opened bookings for the BS-VI compliant version of its flagship MPV, Innova Crysta. The petrol and diesel variants of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will be available in both Manual as well as Automatic Transmission options. The Innova Crysta was first launched in 2016.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service said, “The Government, auto industry and oil industry have together worked tirelessly with full commitment to usher in the cleaner BS-VI emission norms in record time. Under these norms, the regulatory vehicle emission limits for particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be same irrespective of the size of the car as well as for cars that run on CNG, petrol or diesel. At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the Government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow. Since its launch, Innova Crysta has carved a niche for itself... in the MPV segment. It is indeed a proud moment for us to present BS-VI Innova Crysta, as we open bookings for it today at a celebratory price for a limited time period and customer orders for a limited number.”

He further added, “The launch of the BS-VI Innova Crysta, is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of minimizing emissions for a sustainable future. Innova Crysta comes with BS-VI compliant engine, an improvement of the already powerful GD-Series engines, promising low emissions and higher efficiency. We thank our customers for their unwavering support and trust in Innova Crysta and believe this BS-VI Innova Crysta will offer them the best driving experience with powerful performance, luxurious features, comfort and most importantly safety”.

Available in Petrol and Diesel, in both MT and AT variants, BS-VI Innova Crysta and Touring Sport are competitively priced in the range of Rs 15,36,000 and Rs 24,06,000 Ex-showroom Delhi. The Innova Crysta has sold close to 2,70,000 units, conquering about 40 per cent of share in its segment. Vehicle Stability Control(VSC), Hill Assist Control(HAC) & Emergency Brake Signal(EBS) are standardised across all grades of BS6 Innova Crysta. Supply of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will begin February 2020 onwards, across the country (subject to BS-VI fuel availability). With BS-VI rollout, the regulatory limits of the most harmful vehicle emission i.e. the Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) are the same for large or small cars and for CNG, petrol, and diesel-run cars. Bookings for BS-VI Innova Crysta are now open.

