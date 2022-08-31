Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Halted Due to High Demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the diesel variants of the Innova Crysta due to high demand. Confirming the development in a statement, the company said that the decision was taken in wake of the rising waiting period.

“Due to very high demand pattern, which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant. As a customer centric company, we are making efforts to supply the vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with our dealers. However, we will continue to take orders for the Petrol variant of Innova Crysta.” the statement read.

The petrol variants of the MPV will, however, will continues to be available for booking. Toyota added that efforts were being made to supply the vehicles to customers who had already made their bookings.

The Innova Crysta comes packed with a 2.4-litre engine unit in its diesel variant. Mated with either a 5-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, the MPV comes equipped with abilities to deliver 166 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

The Innova Crysta is among the best-selling models of Toyota in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the Japanese automaker is reported to be gearing up for the launch of Innova Hycross in November this year. Being the fourth generation of Toyota’s long-selling Innova MPV, the upcoming offering will come with a host of major design and feature upgrades.

The Toyota Innova Hycross could go on sale by the start of the next year. The upcoming MPC will be based on a new platform which is currently being used on the Corolla. The company is set to replace its heavy ladder frame with a more modern monocoque chassis based on the brand’s new TNGA-C architecture.

With an expected length of 4.7 metres and wheelbase of 2,850 new MPV will be slightly longer than the current variant of the Innova. The new gen MPV will get only a petrol hybrid power terrain option. The Innova Hycross could be sold in several overseas markets with the branding of ‘Innova Zenix’.

Toyota is also set to launch the new gen Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian market in September.

