In a bizarre and shocking incident reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a Toyota Innova Crysta MPV, allegedly belonging to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar entered a restricted railway station platform to pick up the minister traveling on a train. Tomar, Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines in the Government of India, has refuted all the allegations, saying the car doesn’t belong to him and he is not aware of the incident.A platform of the railway station is meant for pedestrians who are at the station to board/ deboard a train. The only wheeled machines allowed on the platform are either the hand pulled carts for towing luggage or in some cases, electric carts to ferry people. But a car is something which is never allowed on a station.As for the vehicle itself, the car visible is the popular Toyota Innova Crysta MPV that has long served the Indian politicians thanks to its massive cabin size that can easily seat 6-8 people based on the layout. It is powered by the set of highly reliable engines from Toyota – a 2.7-litre petrol unit, a 2.4- and a 2.8-litre diesel units.