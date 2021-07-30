Toyota Innova Crysta MPV Prices to be Hiked From Aug 1 Due to Higher Input Cost

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor will raise the price of its flagship model, Innova Crysta. Accordingly, the price will be raised by up to 2 per cent, effective August 1, 2021. The company cited rising input costs as the key factor behind the price hike.

“This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs," the company said in a statement. “The price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers," it added.

The new Innova Crysta gets new exterior elements with features such as a new trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that smoothly merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a contemporary look. This MPV, has always been one of the safest vehicles with best-in-class features such as seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist. Safety has been further bolstered with front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience.

The interiors get a fresh look too with the option of new upholstery colour of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta.

Under the bonnet, the new Innova Crysta gets a BS-VI compliant 2.4-litre diesel motor that churns out 148bhp and 343Nm torque and the 2.7-litre petrol motor making 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Both these powertrains are available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Also Watch:

As input cost increase in the automotive industry, manufacturers are increasing the prices of their models. Recently, Tata Motors announced that it was looking to increase the prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week as it aims to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals, as per a top company official. The Mumbai-based auto major sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here