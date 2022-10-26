Toyota Innova Hycross MPV Teased Ahead of Upcoming Global Debut

Japanese automaker Toyota is gearing up for the unveiling of the new Innova Hycross. Ahead of the global debut in Indonesia next month, the company has released a teaser video of the much-awaited multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The teaser offers a peek into the front fascia design of the soon-to-be-launched car. In terms of the exterior, the all-new Innova Hycross features a larger hexagonal grille than the usual Innova Crysta in the market. The edges of the grille give way to the dual-beam LED projector headlamps, giving a sleek and sharp look. The aggressive, box-type look is complete, with solid crease lines on the bonnet and an upright nose. The new Innova car is expected to be 4.7 metres in length, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque platform rather than the ladder-on-frame platform that we are used to seeing with previous generations of the Innova.

The car will also feature a brand-new set of alloy wheels and redesigned wraparound taillights.

A 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology forms the powertrain behind the Hycross, giving it close to 190 horsepower. It is expected to be paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Furthermore, the MPV will also tout a front-wheel-drive configuration. The car will come with petrol-only options.

The MPV is also expected to flaunt other features, such as a 360-degree camera, an 8-inch infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an electric sunroof.

With stunning features and an aggressive exterior design, the Innova Hycross is expected to cost upwards of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speculations are rife that Maruti Suzuki could present a rebadged version of the car as part of its partnership with Toyota in India. When launched in India in the upcoming months, the MPV will go up against Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

The test mule of Innova Hycross has already been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times.

