Toyota Innova Hycross to Debut in November, Could Spawn a Maruti Suzuki Model Too

Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to make its global debut in November. Going by various media reports, the MPV is likely to go on sale in January 2023. The Innova Hycross from the Japanese auto giant will also have a Maruti Suzuki twin which will be launched in the second half of the next year.

This car is expected to feature a host of modern tech features including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered driver seat, 360-degree parking camera, digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, connected car tech and Toyota Safety Suite among others.

Innova Hycross, which has been codenamed 560B, will likely be using an all-new monocoque chassis and a petrol strong hybrid powertrain. The fully camouflaged test mule of the Hycross has been spotted a couple of times. The model will be based on a heavily localised version of Toyota’s Global TNGA-C architecture. Hycross will be the first Innova to ditch the ladder-frame architecture and go for a lighter and agile monocoque construction, which will not only ensure a better city ride but also improved comfort for the passengers.

The diesel engine has made way for an all-new 2.0-litre petrol engine, which has been paired to a dual motor strong hybrid system. Unlike its predecessor, with the new combinations in place, the Hycross will deliver power to the front wheels, providing a better low-end torque in addition with better fuel efficiency figures.

The new Innova Hycross will be around 4.7 metres long with a 2,850mm wheelbase, which is slightly bigger than the Innova Crysta. It will continue to feature multiple seating options as well as a spacious cabin, which has always been a key selling point for the MPV. The front and rear doors seem to be as big as the ones in the Innova Crysta.

The Innova Crysta will continue to sell alongside the new Hycross model. Crysta will most likely face a minor update by the first half of 2023. The starting price of the Toyota Innova Crysta is Rs. 18.9 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 26.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

