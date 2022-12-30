Toyota Innova HyCross Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Price Comparison in India

Toyota had recently launched the highly anticipated Innova HyCross in India. The Japanese carmaker has priced the MPV at a competitive price point. The prices of Innova HyCross start at Rs 18.30 lakh for the base petrol variant and go all the way up to Rs 28.97 lakh (both the prices are ex-showroom, India) for the fully loaded strong hybrid variant. Toyota will sell the HyCross alongside the Innova Crysta.

Interestingly, the base variant of HyCross is not that exorbitantly priced when compared to its sibling, the Innova Crysta. The entry-level HyCross G seven-seater is only Rs 21,000 costlier. Moreover, HyCross’ eight-seater version of the same variant is also costlier by just Rs 21,000.

Toyota Innova HyCross Toyota Innova Crysta G (7-seater) - Rs 18.30 Lakh GX (7-seater) - Rs 18.09 Lakh G (8-seater) - Rs 18.35 Lakh GX (8-seater) - Rs 18.14 Lakh GX (7-seater) - Rs 19.15 Lakh GX AT (7-seater) - Rs 19.13 Lakh GX (8-seater) - Rs 19.20 Lakh GX AT (8-seater) - Rs 19.18 Lakh VX (7-seater) - Rs 24.01 Lakh VX (7-seater) - Rs 20.95 Lakh VX (8-seater) - Rs 24.06 Lakh ZX AT (7-seater) - Rs 23.83 Lakh ZX (7-seater) - Rs 28.33 Lakh ZX (O) (7-seater) - Rs 28.97 Lakh

Toyota has priced the base G variant of the Innova HyCross at Rs 18.30 lakh and Rs 18.35 lakh for seven- and eight-seater variants, respectively. On the other hand, Innova Crysta’s GX base trim costs Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 18.14 lakh. SUV enthusiasts will likely find the HyCross more appealing due to its more SUV-like stance.

Toyota Innova HyCross has an impressive road presence with a large and upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all around. The hexagonal grille gets chrome surrounds below and is flanked by wraparound LED headlamps which give the car a sporty look. At the rear, the MUV gets a roof-mounted spoiler, chunky LED taillights and a blacked-out rear bumper.

On the inside, HyCross’ interiors are punctuated by a multi-layered dashboard with horizontal lines. The top variants of the HyCross come with all the bells and whistles like a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Toyota is offering petrol and strong-hybrid powertrain options on the Innova HyCross. The strong-hybrid powertrain is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that produces a combined output of 184hp and comes mated to an e-Drive transmission.

The non-hybrid powertrain features a 1,987cc engine that churns out 172hp and 205Nm and is paired to a CVT gearbox. It must be noted that the strong hybrid powertrain is only available with the higher VX, ZX and ZX (O) variants. The Innova has acquired an iconic status in India due to its practicality and great value for money.

