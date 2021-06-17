Toyota Introduces Door Delivery of Genuine Auto Parts Across 12 Cities in India

Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a new service offering ‘Door Delivery of genuine auto parts. According to the company, the new service is an extension of ‘Toyota Parts Connect’, an outreach programme aimed at assisting customers with the availability and accessibility of genuine auto parts, which was launched in 2015.

Commenting on the introduction of this new value proposition, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President said, “With the launch of this initiative, we have achieved yet another milestone towards our commitment in providing best customer experience. Genuine parts play a vital role towards safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it’s our continuous endeavor to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience. This initiative will further help us to move one step ahead in providing expediency in procuring genuine parts and other vehicle related parts, making it easy and stress-free process for our customers.

Besides, Toyota has increased the range of products under this programme, including car care essentials, engine oil and other categories namely tyre and battery, among others.

As per the statement, this service is currently available across 12 cities and will be further expanded to all the cities in the country by the end of 2021.

