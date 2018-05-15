English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Toyota Introduces First Fuel Cell Bus ‘Sora’ Ahead of Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
Toyota expects to introduce over 100 fuel cell buses, mainly within the Tokyo metropolitan area, ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Toyota Sora Fuel Cell bus. (Image: Toyota)
Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that the “Sora,” fuel cell bus (FC bus) has received vehicle type certification in Japan. Sora is an acronym for Sky, Ocean, River, Air, representing the earth’s water cycle. Toyota expects to introduce over 100 fuel cell buses, mainly within the Tokyo metropolitan area, ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
The Sora features human-centric universal design and functions, and aims to create a bus that works for and supports society. This is where Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS) has been leveraged in the Sora for its environmental friendliness and ability to serve as a power source in the event of a disaster.
100 Sora will be launched ahead of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Image: Toyota)
The Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS), which was developed for the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), has been leveraged to realize high environmental performance with no CO2 emissions or Substances of Concern (SoC) emitted when in operation.
The Sora is equipped with a high-capacity external power output device, which can provide high output and a large capacity of electricity supply (9 kW maximum output, and electricity supply of 235 kWh) and has potential use as an emergency power source following disasters.
The Sora’s seats are automatically stored when not in use, improving comfort and convenience for passengers with strollers and wheelchairs as well as other passengers. Eight high-definition cameras are fitted inside and outside the vehicle to detect pedestrians and bicyclists around the bus providing a field of vision support camera system.
When at bus stops, the system warns the driver of surrounding pedestrians and bicyclists through sound notifications and images thereby improving safety. The acceleration control function suppresses sudden acceleration and enables smooth acceleration from complete stops in consideration of the safety of standing passengers.
The design pursues stereoscopic shaping that significantly differs from the hexahedron (box shape) of conventional buses. It also uses LED technology for the front and rear lights. Such design features make the FC bus instantly recognizable.
