Toyota Kirloskar Motor Inaugurates New Dealership in Nagpur

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, today, inaugurated its 374th outlet to enhance its sales and service network support in the Western region. Patni Toyota - the newly inaugurated dealership in Nagpur is well equipped with world-class facilities to cater to 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) requirements of the customer, elevating the customer experience to newer heights through its renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy. Reiterating its ‘Customer First’ philosophy, the company aims to engage with a much wider audience through this new dealership; reinforcing Toyota’s commitment towards providing best-in-class services to its customers in the Western region.

Toyota has been growing consistently over the years, increasing its footprint in the Indian market with a focused approach towards augmenting customer experience, along with launching a slew of new products in varied vehicle segments.

The newly unveiled facility spreads over 115000.00 sq. ft. and is an exclusive and independent dealership strengthening Toyota’s existing network, attaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. Patni Toyota is well-resourced with all modern amenities and an entire team of well-trained professionals and service team to ensure the most enjoyable and hassle-free car buying and owning experience for every customer associating with Toyota brand.

In addition to retailing of the entire range of Toyota products in India, the new dealership is fully equipped to provide an array of Toyota’s personalized services to its customers including Toyota Edge, Express Maintenance, Body & Paint Repair and other Value-Added Services. These services are undertaken by professionals from the best technical institutes supported by Toyota and constantly up-scaled through unique skill training of global standards.

Toyota has employed its unique customer-centric initiative of Best-in-Town vision to attain the BEST with INNOVATIONS. This is Toyota’s road ahead to offer the most remarkable experience to its customers, to deliver values beyond expectations.

With the opening of this new dealership, Toyota Kirloskar Motor holds 374 customer touchpoints across different cities in the country. Toyota’s QDR value truly reiterates our highest customer retention in the industry with more than 80% of our customers coming back for our ever-better cars.

As a customer-centric company, Toyota is continuously striving to effectively reach out to its current and potential customers through its strong network channels.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.