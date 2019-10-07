Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Offers Discounts on Service, Maintenance During Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motors is offering customers offers of up to 20 per cent discount on Maintenance, General Repairs & Value-Added Services from Oct 1- Dec 31.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Offers Discounts on Service, Maintenance During Festive Season
Toyota logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently announced a three-month ‘Service Carnival’ beginning October 1, 2019, until December 31, 2019. During this ‘Service Carnival’ customers will get attractive offers of up to 20 per cent discount on Maintenance, General Repairs & Value Added Services. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is constantly working towards adding value and elevating customer experience to newer heights through its renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy. With its ‘Customer First’ approach, TKM always caters to customers’ expectations & needs, thus providing quick, cost-effective, transparent and personalized services.

During the ‘Service Carnival’, customers can avail exciting discounts on car servicing and replacement of parts on Toyota models across all Toyota dealerships. Customers can avail up to 20% discount during General Repair on applicable Combo parts and labour cost. Innova, Crysta and Fortuner owners will get up to 20 per cent discount on VCare service along with mandatory 14 point Safety Checks. In addition, there are attractive offers on Value Added Services like Tyre, Battery replacements etc.

Commenting on the announcement of the carnival, N Raja, Deputy Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their support all through our 20 years journey here in India. The unremitting appreciation & improvement feedback by our esteemed customers has always motivated us in providing ever-better cars, service offerings and programs. The customer's voice is of paramount importance to us and we are constantly working towards exceeding their expectations in terms of product, sales and service. As we continue to bring in innovative and special offers, we invite all our esteemed customers to be a part of this carnival and celebrate this festive season”.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
