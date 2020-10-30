Toyota Kirloskar Motor Opens First Regional Stockyard in Guwahati to Reduce Delivery Time to 2 Days

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of its first regional stockyard in Guwahati. Ensuring a leaner and efficient distribution network across the region, the stockyard will further reduce delivery time from the current 13 days to a maximum of two days for furthermost dealers in the Northeast states benefitting Toyota customers.

As per the company, the new stockyard will significantly enhance distribution efficiency, reduce inventory costs and turnaround time for dealer working capital besides facilitating TKM dealers to meet customer requirements faster. It will also allow the dealers to focus on the core area of sales and after-sales to meet customer requirements

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season. We have been witnessing growing demand from this region over the years as more and more customers are preferring to buy Toyota vehicles due to its world-class quality and reliability. In line with our customer-first approach, we have been expanding our sales and service network in this region to enhance our services to our customers. At the same time, we are also strengthening our processes and enhancing manpower capability at dealerships to address the growing market requirements.”

TKM’s current product line includes the all-new Urban Cruiser compact SUV, the premium hatchback Glanza, the Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV, Toyota Yaris sedan along with hybrid vehicles Camry sedan and Vellfire MPV.