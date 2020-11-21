Toyota Kirloskar Motor Opens New 3S Dealership in Bellary, Its 401st Touch Point in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has announced that the brand has reached a new milestone of over 400 customer touch points in the country, catering to the newer emerging markets. The company inaugurated its 401st outlet - BJS Toyota in Bellary, Karnataka. The newly inaugurated dealership in Karnataka is equipped with world-class facilities to cater to 3S (Sales, Service and Spare parts) requirements.

The company recently, also announced the launch of its first-ever Regional Stock Yard in Northeastern India, ensuring a leaner and efficient distribution network across the Northeastern states. Besides, TKM has enhanced its network reach consistently and has added more than 100 sales & service touch points over the last two years across all four zones.

TKM recently expanded its service network with the launch of multiple PRO Service centres. These centres are dedicated service facilities that are equipped to service any Toyota cars for all kinds of service - free service, regular paid periodic maintenance, minor general repairs and minor body and paint repairs as per Toyota standards besides servicing cars of other makes as well.

Commenting on the ever-growing commitment to customers, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “It gives us immense pleasure on surpassing the milestone of 400 outlets in the country. With this accomplishment, we hope to cater to a wider range of customers with the best-in-class product and service offerings through our facilities in the country. Our motto is to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and fortifying the reliable image of the brand.

TKM’s India line-up boasts Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza and the recently launched Urban Cruiser in its portfolio.