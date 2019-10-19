Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with ASDC for Certification in Skill Training

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has partnered with Automotive Skill Development Council for certification in making ITI students industry-ready. Under the partnership, Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) will curate a cutting-edge training module for students and provide on-job training at their dealerships.

Based on the training garnered during the course, Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) will certify the students enhancing their employability quotient, TKM said in a statement. This initiative is targeted towards Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and diploma students with an objective of creating qualified manpower that will result in enhancement of service levels at dealerships, the company added.

In the first phase, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will extend this ASDC association with already associated 49 ITI/diploma T-TEP Institutes. "We are constantly working towards enhancing our skill development initiatives keeping pace with the rapidly changing technology trends and emerging industry needs. ASDC assessment and certification will help in boosting the competence and competitiveness of the ITI students," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said.

Reiterating the need for reducing the skill gap between ITI and industry needs, he said the auto sector may face the shortage of skilled manpower and only 45.6 per cent of youths are employable as per the skills needed by 2022. ASDC Chairman Nikunj Sanghi said that with the ever-evolving customer needs, dynamic regulatory environment, emerging technology trends like electrified, automated, connected, shared technology, these cusps of changes demand advanced skill levels.

"It is important that we provide such avenues for providing specialised training, apprenticeship opportunities and quality facilities to make the workforce industry-ready. We hope all industry stakeholders come forward to work in an integrated manner to bridge the skill gap in the auto industry," he added. Launched in India in 2006, T-TEP has associated with 49 ITI/diploma institutes across 17 states in the country training 8,000 students till date, the company said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.