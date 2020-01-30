Toyota Kirloskar Motor Plant Transitions to BS-VI Manufacturing Facility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that its manufacturing plant in Bidadi has transitioned to a 100 per cent BS-VI compliant vehicle manufacturing facility. Supporting and encouraging the Government’s initiatives to go green with environment-friendly BS-VI compliant vehicles, the company introduced its first BS-VI compliant petrol variant of Toyota Glanza in June 2019. This was followed by the start of production of BS-VI compliant petrol variant of Toyota Yaris in December 2019 and the BS-VI diesel variant of Innova Crysta earlier this month.

The recent commencement of BS-VI diesel variant of Toyota Fortuner production marks TKM’s full and final transition into a 100 per cent BS-VI manufacturing facility. Bookings for BS-VI vehicles have already commenced and deliveries of BS-VI diesel vehicles to customers would be made in a phased manner, depending on diesel BS-VI fuel availability.

Expressing his views on this important milestone, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, TKM said: “In our efforts to make a smooth transition to BS-VI emission norms for vehicles, we are delighted to announce full compliance to BS-VI well ahead of time. We have been successful in upgrading our vehicles to BS-VI technology before the stipulated timelines thereby allowing us to focus on the production and sale of BS-VI vehicles.

The BS-VI vehicles use Toyota’s proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. We are confident that this will further augment customer confidence in the brand and encourage them to adopt environment-friendly BS-VI technology in our vehicles”.

