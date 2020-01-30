Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Plant Transitions to BS-VI Manufacturing Facility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka marked this transition with the BS-VI diesel variant of the Toyota Fortuner.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Plant Transitions to BS-VI Manufacturing Facility
Image for Representation (Photo: Reuters)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that its manufacturing plant in Bidadi has transitioned to a 100 per cent BS-VI compliant vehicle manufacturing facility. Supporting and encouraging the Government’s initiatives to go green with environment-friendly BS-VI compliant vehicles, the company introduced its first BS-VI compliant petrol variant of Toyota Glanza in June 2019. This was followed by the start of production of BS-VI compliant petrol variant of Toyota Yaris in December 2019 and the BS-VI diesel variant of Innova Crysta earlier this month.

The recent commencement of BS-VI diesel variant of Toyota Fortuner production marks TKM’s full and final transition into a 100 per cent BS-VI manufacturing facility. Bookings for BS-VI vehicles have already commenced and deliveries of BS-VI diesel vehicles to customers would be made in a phased manner, depending on diesel BS-VI fuel availability.

Expressing his views on this important milestone, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, TKM said: “In our efforts to make a smooth transition to BS-VI emission norms for vehicles, we are delighted to announce full compliance to BS-VI well ahead of time. We have been successful in upgrading our vehicles to BS-VI technology before the stipulated timelines thereby allowing us to focus on the production and sale of BS-VI vehicles.

The BS-VI vehicles use Toyota’s proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. We are confident that this will further augment customer confidence in the brand and encourage them to adopt environment-friendly BS-VI technology in our vehicles”.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram