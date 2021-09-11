Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Gets A Waiting Period Of Four Years; Company Cites Chip and Parts Shortage

Off-roaders and adventure enthusiasts have to wait for a more extended period than expected for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300). The period could blow out for as long as four years! The Japanese automaker has become the carrier of bad news in the wake of the global production slowdown to 40 percent for the car manufacturer. The slowdown is the result of chip shortage and the effects of the pandemic, leading to the closure of various production plants and facilities. The company has no way round to make up for the lost factory time. Initially, the waiting period was a year, which then got prolonged to four.

The curtains on the Land Cruiser 300 were pulled off this year, and the pre-booking started in August. Since the beginning of the pre-order period, the company has attracted more than 20,000 interested buyers, which has shot up the domestic production capacity by 400 percent. The company had only factored in orders of only 5,000 units.

Although the entire product line-up his hit by the pandemic, the worst affected in the LC300, with new hindrances arising and the growing popularity of the off-road icon. Some dealers suggest that the wait time could be at a four-year high for LC300 variants like the GR Sport trim and ZX. The two most affected variants are also the variants that make for almost 90 percent of the pre-orders, reports Cars Guide.

The company has, however, in a statement, promised to roll out a limited number of the LC300 so that the off-road fanatics and car buffs could feel the beast in the metal. “The deliveries of the highly anticipated Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be delayed. Land Cruiser production has been halted for most of September in Japan due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions have further led to a shortage of parts and chips,” the statement mentioned.

