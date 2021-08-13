Toyota Launches Virtual Showroom Experience in India, Includes Booking Option

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch of its virtual showroom to digitalize customer experience in the new normal. The virtual showroom enables customers to look through the entire range of Toyota vehicles online, and also helps them book their car of choice directly from the virtual showroom. Toyota says that the virtual showroom is already integrated with payment gateway and will soon facilitate the best offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services in the future.

In the virtual showroom, customers can select the Toyota vehicle of their choice, get 360-degree external and internal views, check out all the available variants and colour options, switch on the lights, open and close the doors, virtually experience the top features in the day or night modes and get variant-wise prices. A crucial aspect of the new platform is that customers can see how a Toyota vehicle will look when parked in their garage or portico using augmented reality mode on their smartphones. More importantly, they can schedule a test drive or book their Toyota vehicle directly from the virtual showroom for delivery at their nearest dealership or the safe confines of their homes.

Toyota has integrated all its dealer partners onto the new platform and will soon make available the virtual showroom on the websites of all its dealer partners.

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Owing to the pandemic and growing access to technologies, customers increasingly prefer digital and contactless experience. Last year, as COVID-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalize our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm. The virtual showroom further simplifies all the elements of car buying by digitizing and integrating the key touchpoints in a customer’s purchase cycle as a one-stop-shop solution. The core idea behind the virtual showroom is to empower our customers to access our world-class cars from wherever they want to. Moving forward, we will continue to listen to our customers keenly and introduce new solutions and tools leveraging digital technologies to further improve their buying experience.”

