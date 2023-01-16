Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Vehicle Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Runs 640 Km on Full Hydrogen Tank

The Auto Expo 2023 is progressing fast, having moved past its reserved days for media and businesses already. Vehicles running on sustainable fuels have ruled the roost at the 16th edition of the exhibition. Toyota has also gone with that trend, showcasing its array of cars equipped with future-ready sustainable tech. The second generation Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) was one such presentation of the Japanese brand at the Auto Expo 2023.

The second generation Mirai FCEV’s appearance at the auto Expo is not new and neither it will be launched in India. According to Autocar, the company has conducted a pilot project to test the hydrogen fuel cell EV’s performance on Indian roads. The vehicle was unveiled globally in 2020 – six years after the original model.

The Mirai is based on Toyota’s GA-L platform that uses rear-wheel drive. The vehicle can fit in as many as three hydrogen tanks, affording it increased range. Utilising this platform has allowed Toyota to repackage drivetrain components and fuel-cell stack. The Mirai produces 171 bhp from the hydrogen fuel cell stack and is said to have a driving range of around 640 km.

Toyota has claimed that the car cleans the air as it is driven, courtesy of a catalyst-type filter which is fitted into the air intake. An electric charge on the fabric filter captures minuscule pollutant particles, including nitrous oxides (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and PM 2.5 particulates, as the air is sucked into the vehicle to supply the fuel cell.

In terms of styling, the new Mirai marks a big break from its predecessor. It flaunts a low-slung stance, slick styling, and rear like a coupe. The redesigned interiors feature a horizontal 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Apart from this, the higher-spec variants of the Mirai have additional features such as a heated steering wheel and seats, three-zone climate control, a head-up display and several Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies.

