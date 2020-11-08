Toyota Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 60,000 on Innova Crysta, Glanza and Yaris: Details Here

In order to cash in on the festive season to boost sales and increase its market footprint, Toyota dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts and benefits across their model range in November 2020. Customers can avail these offers in the form of exchange bonus, corporate and cash discounts, which are valid until the month end. Toyota is offering benefits of up to Rs 60,000 and it includes some of its popular models like the Innova Crysta, Glanza, Urban Cruiser and the Yaris. However, the offer is not valid of the Fortuner and the Vellfire models.

Here is the list of model-wise offer details:

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota’s flagship multi-purpose vehicle MPV, which starts at Rs 15.66 lakh, gets benefits worth Rs 55,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. It is available in a 148hp, 2.4-liter diesel engine and a 164hp, 2.7-liter petrol engine.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota’s sedan the Yaris is priced upwards of Rs 8.86 lakh and is currently available in a 1.5 litre petrol engine variant. Toyota is providing benefits worth Rs 60,000 which includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 each.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota’s recently launched Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the Urban Cruiser is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The SUV is the second instalment from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership in India. It is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine, four-cylinder petrol powertrain.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota’s premium hatchback Glanza is the maiden product of the Toyota-Suzuki collaboration. It gets benefits worth Rs 30,000, which includes a cash discount of up to 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Glanza is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.