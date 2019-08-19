Toyota Offering Innova, Fortuner, Yaris With Discounts of Upto Rs 1.95 Lakh

To avoid stockpiling of cars due to low sales and weak poor demand in the last few months, various manufacturers are offering big discounts on their model lineup. In the automotive market, Toyota is offering whopping discounts worth up to Rs 1.95 lakhs on its cars this August. According to Carwale, select Toyota India dealers are offering discounts on Etios, Yaris, Corolla Altis, Innova Crysta and Fortuner. These discounts are being offered in the form of exchange bonus, corporate discounts, loyalty discounts and cash discounts.

According to Carwale, Toyota is giving a total discount worth Rs 55,000 on the popular MPV, Innova Crysta. The discount scheme consists of a corporate discount of Rs 25,000 and a loyalty/exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. For the Yaris, Toyota dealers in India are offering total discounts worth Rs 1.95 lakh for the models manufactured in the year 2018. Of the 1.95 lakh, cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakhs is being given, while a corporate discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange or loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Toyota Yaris version manufactured in 2019 are getting discounts worth Rs 80,000 which includes cash discounts worth Rs 30,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 30,000 and a benefit of Rs 20,000 as a loyalty bonus or exchange bonus for current Toyota vehicle owners, the report said.

A Huge discount scheme has been announced for Corolla Altis. The car is being offered with a total discount of Rs 1.70 lakh. The discounts include Rs 90,000, a corporate discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. For the Etios and the Glanza, Toyota dealers are providing a benefit and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each respectively. According to Carwale, Customers owing the old Fortuner will be able to redeem benefits of Rs 1 lakh by exchanging it with the new Fortuner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.