Toyota Offering Year-End Discounts of Upto Rs 50,000 on Select Models in India

Almost all carmakers are in a rush to clear the stock of 2020. In order to boost the sales and assist in stock clearance, the brands have come up with attractive discounts and offers. Japanese carmaker Toyota is doing something similar. The company is offering a range of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts on some of its vehicles.

A report published in Indian Auto’s Blog mentions, all of these discounts and offers are only valid till December 31 this year. Here is a list of cars on which users can get discounts:

Toyota Urban Cruiser: The car priced between Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh is available with an exchange bonus and corporate discount. Even though there is no cash discount on the car, the total benefits that the buyer gets is Rs 20,000. The Urban Cruiser buyer can now avail an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and additional corporate discounts worth Rs 5,000.

Toyota Glanza: Buyers of Glanza can avail benefits up to Rs 30,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000; exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 5000. The car in India is priced between Rs 7.01 Lakhs to Rs 8.96 Lakhs.

Toyota Yaris: The four wheeler is being offered with maximum benefits. Buyers can get benefits of Rs 50,000 on purchasing Toyota Yaris. The person buying this car can get a cash discount of Rs 20,000. This is the highest cash discount that is being offered on any Toyota vehicle. Every vehicle is available with an exchange bonus and a corporate discounts of Rs 15,000 each.

It is important to note that the discount rates and offers will vary from state to state. The discounts will be given as per the car dealers discretion. Meanwhile, buyers of Toyota’s Innova Crysta Facelift, Fortuner, and Camry Hybrid will not be getting any discounts.