Toyota Offers 100 Per Cent On-Road Funding on Yaris Sedan for Government and Defense Employees

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the ‘Drive the Nation’ campaign in India and included its latest offering Toyota Yaris in the special sales initiative catering to Government employees (center and state) and Defense personnel. The campaign previously included the Innova Crysta, the Etios series and the Toyota Corolla Altis through various phases of the campaign.Drive the Nation scheme presents a 100% On Road Funding for a tenure of 8 Years for serving and retired government employees with Zero Down Payment and Lowest EMI. “Drive the Nation Champions” have been appointed in each of the sales outlet of Toyota in order to give dedicated attention to all government employee enquiries.The ‘Drive the Nation’ Campaign has contributed to 13% of TKM personal segment sales over the last year. The initiative has garnered an overwhelming response from customers in all the extended phases and was rolled out in 2016. The campaign offers a range of benefits starting from affordable funding solutions, attractive offers on Toyota Protect Insurance and Toyota Genuine Accessories.Speaking on including the Yaris under this scheme, N Raja, Deputy Mangaing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said, “We are pleased with the overwhelming response that the ‘Drive the Nation’ campaign has generated since its launch. Our idea to include products that suit our customers’ requirements led us to believe that the Yaris was a perfect fit given its advanced emotional design, superior comfort, ride quality, dynamic efficiency and class-leading technology and safety.”Launched in the month of May 2018, the Yaris offers 11 first-in-segment features such as the Power Driver Seat, 7 SRS Airbags, Roof Mounted Air Vents, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Parking Sensors, CVT across all grades and more.