Toyota Offers Discounts on Glanza, Urban Cruiser For March - All Details Here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the 2022 Glanza on March 15. Despite spy images of the new Glanza doing rounds on the internet, it has sparked interest in the market, as the car comes as a product of Toyota’s partnership with Maruti Suzuki. With that said, Toyota India, in a bid to improve its sales, has announced a few deals and benefits on some of its cars in March. While these new deals do not translate to heavy discounts, however, they are quite alluring.

Here is a look at the cars on which discounts are available this month, according to an online report.

Toyota Glanza

There are no official deals and discounts being offered on the hatchback, as it is set to undergo a facelift this month. However, potential buyers of the car can still avail dealer-level benefits, these may only include benefits like free accessories or discounted insurance, but no direct cash discounts.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Even though there is no cash or corporate discount on offer on the compact crossover. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on it this month. The next-gen SUV registered cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units last month.

Please note that the discount rates and offers vary from state to state and the discounts offered are as per the car dealers’ discretion.

Meanwhile, there are no offers on other Toyota cars on sale in India, the report further mentioned. The company currently does not have official deals and benefits on the Innova Crysta, Camry, Fortuner, and Vellfire.

The Japanese automaker is planning to expand its line-up in the Indian four-wheeler market and is planning to launch a slew of cars very soon. The Japanese marque will also reveal the prices of its Hilux pickup truck in India later this month. Plus, the company is also planning to launch the RAV4 hybrid here and it is undergoing extensive road tests in the meantime.

