Toyota Offers Discounts Worth Rs 2.2 Lakh on Corolla Altis, Fortuner, Innova & Etios

Amid sluggish demand leading to a slowdown in the automobile market, select Toyota dealerships are offered enticing deals on several Toyota cars. Toyota recently became the fourth largest carmaker in India according to industry data for the first half of the financial year 2020, defeating Tata and Honda to seal its position at the spot. Buyers planning to purchase a new vehicle this festive season can check out the discount being offered by Toyota.

Toyota Corolla Altis

This festive month, select Toyota dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 2.20 lakh on Toyota Corolla Altis. The D-segment sedan gives stiff competition to the Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and recently launched Hyundai Elantra facelift.

Toyota Yaris

One of the lowest selling models by Toyota, the Yaris is being offered at discounts of up to Rs 1.62 lakh this festive month. The offer is, however, only applicable on the pre-update Yaris and depends on the variant. The latest version, on the other hand, is available with benefits up to Rs 55,000. The C-Segment sedan competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Honda City among others.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota dealers are offering huge discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Fortuner this festive season. The full-size SUV gives a stiff competition to Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X among others in its segment.

Toyota Innova Crysta

One of the most popular MPVs, the Toyota Innova Crysta is being offered at a discount of up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The Innova Crysta which has been in the market for over a decade now is a good option for buyers who want a large and comfortable vehicle for a family as well as for business use.

Toyota Cross

Toyota Etios Cross which is a more rugged version of the Liva hatchback is being offered at discounts of up to Rs 58,000 this festive season.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza, basically a rebranded Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback, gives stiff competition to the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20, Baleno in its segment. This festive month, the Glanza is being offered at a discount of up to Rs 45,000 including the exchange bonus and corporate bonus.

Toyota Etios and Liva

This October, Toyota dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 38,000 on both Toyota Etios and Toyota Liva. Buyers can avail discounts on accessories as well as a corporate bonus among other benefits.

