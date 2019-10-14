Take the pledge to vote

Toyota Previews Second Gen Mirai Concept with Better Range, Performance at Tokyo Motor Show

The 2nd gen Toyota Mirai concept, a hydrogen fuel cell sedan, received a 30 per cent increase in range and a sporty redesign with more spacious interiors.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 14, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Toyota Previews Second Gen Mirai Concept with Better Range, Performance at Tokyo Motor Show
Toyota to preview the second-generation Mirai at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show with a Mirai Concept. (AFP Relaxnews/ Toyota)

Five years after the first model launched, Toyota has announced that a second-generation of the hydrogen fuel cell sedan will be hitting the market late next year. A preview concept of the model will be on display at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show to give visitors a sneak peek of the upcoming model's performance specs. In late 2014, Toyota unveiled the first generation of the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car with sales beginning later that year. Now, five years after the original debuted, Toyota announced that a second-generation Mirai will be coming to the market in a few years; a concept of the upcoming model, however, will be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show in just a few weeks.

This "Mirai Concept" is in the final stages of development and previews the specs that will be coming to the commercial model expected to launch late next year. According to the company, thanks to advancements in fuel cell technology, the range of the sedan is increased by up to 30%, and both the acceleration and performance have been improved while still producing emissions consisting only of water. Overall, the model has received a sporty redesign that also makes the interior more spacious, and therefore more comfortable, for passengers. The Mirai Concept will be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show from October 24 until November 4. The finished version of the second-generation model is expected to go on sale in late 2020.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

