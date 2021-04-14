Toyota Ready With its First-Ever Electric Vehicle, Releases Teaser of its Global EV: Details Here

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota which is all set to showcase its production-ready EV concept in the city of Shanghai, has released the first teaser of its all-electric vehicle which offers a glimpse of the vehicle. The released teaser uncovers some significant details about the upcoming vehicle including a grill-free front look, angular shaped headlights and horizontal LED accents. A blue logo of Toyota rests at the bonus of the car signifying the car being an electric vehicle.

While Toyota has been renowned for making premium, durable hybrid cars, the company is now venturing into electric powertrains owing to a promising future of electric vehicles, incentivization programs from governments across the globe as well as a rapidly improving ecosystem for EVs.

The teaser leaves EV enthusiasts and Toyota fans with a lot of imagination but it, however, confirms that the design of the EV will be powertrain specific. Earlier the Japanese automobile giant unveiled the electric version of its C-HR vehicle in China only.

Other pivotal details of the vehicle like the maximum power output, build quality, interiors etc have not been revealed, but since the concept is ready to be mass-produced it can be well assumed that its specifications should be appealing to the masses.

It would be too early to comment on the countries where the EV is expected to be retailed by Toyota but the launch is sure to make this segment more competitive. The company's announcement to roll out a global EV comes after its current president Akio Toyoda spoke against the idea of a blanket ban on gasoline-driven vehicles by several governments across the globe in the coming years.

Toyota will officially launch the electric powertrain driven vehicle on the 19th of April while more details about the design of the vehicle will be made public by the company after the Shanghai show.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here