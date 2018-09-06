English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Recalls More Than 1 Million Cars Over Technical Problem
Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.
Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997. (Image: Toyota)
Loading...
Japanese car giant Toyota on Wednesday recalled more than one million hybrid cars globally due to a technical problem which could in the worst case cause a fire in the vehicles.
About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, the Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.
Of the 1.03 million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.
"The electrical wiring... could short circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving," the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.
"In the worst case, this could lead to a fire in the vehicle."
A spokeswoman for Toyota Japan said she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan as a result of the possible defect.
"It is difficult to know if and how many times exactly such an incident has occurred," she told AFP.
Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.
In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.
The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9 million vehicles involved.
About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, the Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.
Of the 1.03 million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.
"The electrical wiring... could short circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving," the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.
"In the worst case, this could lead to a fire in the vehicle."
A spokeswoman for Toyota Japan said she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan as a result of the possible defect.
"It is difficult to know if and how many times exactly such an incident has occurred," she told AFP.
Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.
In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.
The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9 million vehicles involved.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- It's a Boy! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Blessed with Their Second Child
- This Modified Nissan GT-R from ADV.1 Wheels Looks Like a Low Rider
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...