Suzuki and Toyota inked a global pact in the year 2019 to jointly manufacture and share models of their vehicles. While Toyota at present sells the rebadged versions of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Maruti Baleno in the form of Urban Cruiser and Glanza, the third car in this regard is expected to launch by the name Belta. Following the launch, Toyota may also halt the production of its Yaris model which comes as a C-segment sedan in India. The upcoming vehicle is expected to sport similar features as offered by Maruti in the Ciaz model.

Similar to Urban Cruiser and Glanza, Belta is also likely to offer a few modifications, including new alloy wheel designs and a front bumper, to differentiate the vehicle from Ciaz. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India is available in four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The vehicle retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.42 lakh for the base Sigma variant that goes up to Rs 11.33 lakh for the Alpha variant.

The already prevalent Yaris on the other hand generates power from a 1.5-liter engine that produces a maximum power of 106 bhp and a peak torque of 140 Nm. The vehicle is available in two options of a CVT automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

A rebadged version of Ertiga is also expected to be launched by Toyota. The rebadged version of the Ertiga model will come as an affordable alternative to Innova Crysta and will offer the same 1.5-liter petrol engine as packed in its Maruti counterpart, according to rushlane.com

The new Toyota sedan will draw power from a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine churning out a power of 104 BHP and peak torque of 138 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 4-speed torque converter for the automatic variant and a 5-speed gearbox for the manual version.

Source

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here