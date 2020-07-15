Toyota Suspends Operations in Karnataka's Bidadi Plant Till July 22 Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has temporarily suspended operations in its manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Bidadi until July 22 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The carmaker further said that the decision is in consonance with the directives imposed by the Karnataka government to stem the spread of Covid-19.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has adopted a very proactive and multi-faceted approach to safeguard the physical as well as the mental well-being of all its stakeholders including customers, its employees, dealer & supplier partners," Toyota said in a statement. "The company first and foremost, voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi, even before the national lockdown was announced in March. This was done to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees," the statement read.

Toyota said that it voluntarily suspended production at its plant in Bidadi, even before the national lockdown was announced by the Indian government in March. Then in April, the carmaker rolled out a new initiative called "Restart Manual", an all-inclusive guide for reorganizing and safely resuming business operations, while ensuring health, well-being, and safety of all its employees. Similarly, Toyota also introduced "Dealer Restart", to ensure the safety and well-being of not the just the dealers but also customers who visited the dealerships amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Post the unlock, Toyota said that it has been prudent about the number of employees working at its production plant in Bidadi. "At any given point, only 40-45 per cent of the production workforce was attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing. On a daily basis, all employees have to self-declare their health condition, as a reassurance to their safe health," it added.

The carmaker said that it has been relentlessly ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests Covid-19 positive, the company takes adequate measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact tracing. "The company also extends all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment," Toyota said.

"TKM has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increased the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend all possible support to them during this pandemic," the company further said in its statement.