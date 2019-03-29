English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota to Make Brezza Compact SUV for Maruti Suzuki
As per the plans, Toyota, too, would sell Brezza after making some modifications. This will be the second model after Maruti Suzuki's Baleno which Toyota would start selling from later this year.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has decided to source its mini SUV Brezza from Toyota as part of its 2017 MoU which has been expanded to include joint production, sources said. Brezza, a sub-four metre urban SUV, will be manufactured in one of the two factories of Toyota Kirloskar Motors from 2022.
As per the plans, Toyota, too, would sell Brezza after making some modifications. This will be the second model after Maruti Suzuki's Baleno which Toyota would start selling from later this year. Maruti Suzuki's board gave its approval for sourcing Brezza from Toyota as part of its MoU in February 2017 which was expanded last week.
The expanded partnership includes joint production, promotion of electrified vehicles, sharing of engines, among others. The MoU is aimed at technology partnership in the environment, safety and information, and mutually supplying products and components.
Maruti Suzuki has decided to continue being the sole manufacturer of Baleno, a derivative of which will be sold by Toyota Kirloskar to increase the total sales for the company. The board also approved a three-year extension of its Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa from April 1, 2019.
"We hereby intimate that the board approved the following the reappointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019 on the existing terms and conditions including remuneration," the company said in a statement.
As per the plans, Toyota, too, would sell Brezza after making some modifications. This will be the second model after Maruti Suzuki's Baleno which Toyota would start selling from later this year. Maruti Suzuki's board gave its approval for sourcing Brezza from Toyota as part of its MoU in February 2017 which was expanded last week.
The expanded partnership includes joint production, promotion of electrified vehicles, sharing of engines, among others. The MoU is aimed at technology partnership in the environment, safety and information, and mutually supplying products and components.
Maruti Suzuki has decided to continue being the sole manufacturer of Baleno, a derivative of which will be sold by Toyota Kirloskar to increase the total sales for the company. The board also approved a three-year extension of its Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa from April 1, 2019.
"We hereby intimate that the board approved the following the reappointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019 on the existing terms and conditions including remuneration," the company said in a statement.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results