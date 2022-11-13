Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Discontinued in India, Here's Why

Toyota's Urban Cruiser has been delisted from the company's official website. The onsite option for booking the model has also been stopped. These developments suggest that the SUV, which was the second product offered to Toyota by Maruti Suzuki as part of their collaboration, has been discontinued. The primary reason behind discontinuing the car, despite its commercial success, could be the price point. The Urban Cruiser’s placement is coming in a competing range with Toyota's own Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the market.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, a restyled and rebadged SUV, was the second such model to be launched under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership. The car was launched in September 2020 and saw considerable success in the market, with sales averaging at around 2,200 units per month. While it was initially priced from Rs 8.40-11.30 lakh (ex-showroom), following multiple increases in the amount, the last known prices were in the range of Rs 9.02-11.73 lakh (ex-showroom), Autocar reported.

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza model, of which the Urban Cruiser is a rebadge, has also seen prices and positioning go up. After paying the royalties due to Suzuki, Toyota's version of the car turned out to be expensive enough to hover around the price range of the mid-spec variants of the Hyryder, which shares its platform with Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza. The Hyryder is a larger and more premium SUV.

The price overlap with a bigger, better car seems to be the primary reason behind the company discontinuing this car. Suzuki does not face the same issue as Toyota when it comes to their Grand Vitara and Brezza as they have two separate dealer channels to market the cars. While the Nexa dealership sells the Grand Vitara, Arena markets the Brezza.

Toyota still has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder on sale in the market. The possibility of another SUV-badged Urban Cruiser coming remains. However, for now, it is almost certain that Toyota is unlikely to rebadge or restyle the new Maruti Brezza, which was introduced earlier this year.

Read all the Latest Auto News here