Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Launched in India at Rs 8.40 Lakh, Available in 6 Variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser in India today at Rs 8.40 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the premium hatchback, Toyota Glanza. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is available in 6 variants, 3 each for manual and automatic and only one petrol engine option. Here are the variant wise prices of the Toyota Glanza-

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid MT - Rs 840,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser High MT - Rs 915,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium MT - Rs 980,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid AT - Rs 980,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser High AT - Rs 10,65,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium AT - Rs 11,30,000

All prices ex-showroom

Design wise, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps with Chrome Accents, Two-Slat Wedge Cut Front Grille with Chrome Surrounds & Grey Finish, Dual Function LED DRL & Turn Indicator in Headlamps, Split LED Rear Combination Lamps, Front LED Fog lamps with Chrome Accents, 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Gun Metal Grey Finished Roof Rails and Dual Tone Exterior.

Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets Dual Tone Interior, New 17.78 cm Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio (with Android Auto/Apple Carplay) and Smartphone-based Navigation, Premium Dark Brown Fabric Seats, 4 Door Speakers and 2 Tweeters, Front Centre Sliding Armrest with Storage, Combimeter Vibe Lights (5 colours), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Upper Cooled Glove Box.

The all-new Urban Cruiser will feature the new K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine and will be available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively.

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser offers Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Advanced Body Structure, Electrochromic IRVM, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio and ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System.

Sharing his views on the launch of Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM said, “Our entry into the compact SUV space comes at a time when the segment has gained much popularity due to its body type and superior road presence thereby garnering greater connect and appeal among today’s youth. At TKM, the focus is always on delivering the best products and services to our customers who have remained loyal to the brand over the years while looking for ways to welcome more customers, particularly the youth, to the Toyota family. The launch of the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser is an important step in that direction. It is our ambition to enable more people to buy and experience a Toyota vehicle and our renowned after-sales service, which is a differentiator for us in this segment. We will continue to emphasize on introducing ever-better cars, better technologies and environment-friendly products and services. Our alliance with Suzuki allows us to surge ahead on that path while building a self-sustaining local ecosystem of suppliers and partners.”

Speaking on the new offering, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly humbled by the faith reposed by the customers who made the bookings without even knowing the price points and the full list of features. To demonstrate our gratitude and provide an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-booked the Urban Cruiser, we recently announced the ‘Respect Package’, no-cost periodic maintenance for up to two years (or 20,000 kms whichever is earlier), that our customers are appreciating. Further, we are confident that the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser will exceed their expectations and delight them in every aspect, be it performance, comfort and convenience or safety. We are glad to bring our new offering in time for customers to make their festive season purchase decisions. We are anticipating increased demand for SUVs in the coming months and years ahead. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will play an important role in catering to this demand particularly from first-time Toyota buyers who are brand conscious and want to experience an international brand.”