Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Officially Announced in India, Launch This Festive Season

Toyota has officially announced its upcoming offering in the compact SUV segment in India. The Urban Cruiser comes as the second product under the company’s partnership with Maruti Suzuki after the Baleno-based Glanza.

In terms of powertrain, the car is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that outputs 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The car is expected to derive a majority of features from Maruti Suzuki as well.

Commenting on the foray into the compact SUV segment, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited to announce our plans to launch the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs. Also, we hope that the Urban Cruiser gives us an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life, but would also like to experience Toyota’s global standards of sales & after-sales services. We will share more details about the car and the launch in the days to come”.